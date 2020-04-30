JHELUM (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Monday has inaugurated academic blocks of Al-Qadir University in Jhelum.



Addressing the ceremony, the premier said that we have to act on the rules set by Riyasat-e-Madina for the development of the country. The nations who follow these rules will never face any challenge, he added.



It is to be mentioned here that the university, in these blocks, will provide world level education facilities for boys and girls in Islamic teachings, mysticism and modern scientific research.



The educational programme of Al-Qadir University will also focus on building leadership qualities in the students as well as their character in the light of Seerat-e-Tayyeba.



The existing capacity of the academic blocks is five hundred students, which will be enhanced in phases.