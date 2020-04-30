PDM is a rejected and frustrated alliance: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Usman Buzdar said that PDM is an unnatural alliance of rejected and frustrated elements, negative attitude of opposition parties has become a part of history, opposition only wants to protect its personal interests.

Chief Minister met the Provincial Minister Local Body, Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed to discuss issues of mutual interest as well as political and important issues and performance of the department.

Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed briefed CM about the performance of the department.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Punjab Cabinet has unanimously approved the law draft of the Local Government Punjab Act, 2021.

The new Local Government System will play an important role in solving the problems of the people at the grassroots level.

Moreover, it will empower the people by completely transferring the powers at the grassroots level. The new municipal system will usher in a new era of development at the local level.

The problems of the people will be solved at their doorsteps, he added.