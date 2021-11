The mishap took place in Landhi area when a speeding bus rammed into a van

KARACHI (Dunya News) – At least three people on Monday have lost their lives while nine others sustained severe wounds in an accident in Karachi.

According to details, the mishap took place in Landhi area when a speeding bus rammed into a van, killing three people on the spot.



Receiving information about the incident, security personnel arrived at the scene and shifted the injured people to hospital for medical assistance.