Anti-NAB propaganda campaigns are led across country: NAB Chief

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (R) Javed Iqbal on Sunday said that on the basis of legally-authentic proofs that NAB has gathered, coordinated anti-NAB campaigns are being held across country.

He said that during the last 4 years, 1194 accused were given punishments on the basis of undeniable proofs. Such anti-NAB campaigns cannot defeat the dedication of workers.

Moreover, he said that NAB is playing its significant role towards eradication of corruption in country. NAB is an independent institute which has worked for the prosperity of the country.



He went on to add that NAB brought the personalities who never expected to give country the justification of their extensive money trails. Now the similar forces are working to avenge the organization but the rule of law will make its own way, he added.