Positive policies brought national economy towards stability: Farrukh Habib

FAISLABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, on Sunday said that the positive policies formulated by the government have brought the national economy towards stability.

While addressing the public gathering in Faisalabad, he said that the previous government had looted the country for over past 30 years. Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is on his way to bring success and economic stability to the country.

He went on to add that the government gave youth loans of Rs1 billion in Kamyab Jawan Program. Moreover the action was taken illegal storage, health cards were provided all over the Punjab while Rs500 billion were given to the farmers.

Furthermore, he said government invested in cultural growth sector. The approval of Rs90 billion has been granted to serve public, the Minister mentioned.

Speaking over the issue of NA-133 video, he said that the opposition talks about giving respect to vote. It does give respect of worth Rs2 thousand to vote. He said that the previous government led corruption grow in country.

In addition to this, Farrukh said that PM gave grants to ensure construction of homes for poor. PPP and PML-N only thought about their own children after in power.

So far, 10 billion people have been vaccinated across country. PM worked to bring betterment in the environmental conditions and his efforts were recognized in Great Britain.

He added that the smart lock down policy of Pakistan was lauded at international forums. Referring to power-looms, he said during PML-N reign the looms could not function whereas now a sharp rise in export is taking place.