NA-133 by-polls: ECP takes notice of video, demands report on Nov 30

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday took notice of the video which depicted suspicious practice of buying votes for the constituency in exchange to money and demanded a detailed report on Nov 30.

According to the details, the allegations of buying votes were raised by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) workers on eachother. The videos of both the parties soon became viral on social media.



The video depicts every vote being sold at Rs 2500 whereas the pledge as the Identity cards was shown. Moreover, the money was also distributed in the offices of PML-N s and PPP s party offices. The people could be seen standing in long lines waiting for their amounts whereas a great number of women could also be observed.



PML-N s representative Muhammad Arif submitted a detailed report to Election Comission of Pakistan (ECP) and attached the video as a proof. It is pertinent to mention here that PML-N blamed PPP candidate Muhammad Aslam for buying the votes in constituency.



The Returning Officer (RO) NA-133 sent the notice to Commissioner Lahore, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Punjab, Chairman NADRA and PEMRA.

With reference to the identification of people who could be spotted in the video, RO NA-133 demanded help from the aforementioned institutes and directed them to submit the forensic reports till Nov 30.