Shafqat Mahmood emphasizes not to keep schools closed amid smog

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training in Pakistan Shafqat Mahmood, on Sunday emphasized not to close schools amid rising smog in the Lahore city.

While addressing the ending ceremony of Golf Tournament he said that the games ensure individuals physical well-being. The enthusiasm of public in play grounds reflects vacant hospitals across the nation. He went on to add that Golf is an excellent game to ensure better health and physical well-being.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shafqat said the Single National Curriculum (SNC) will be followed across the country meanwhile the anti-corona plan which was devised by the Government of Pakistan (GOP) remained successful. He further said that the Election Commission Pakistan (ECP) will ensure the conduction of fair and transparent election in the country.