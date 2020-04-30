PM delivers same speech over past 15 years: Marriyum Aurangzeb

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Representative Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Marriyum Aurangzeb, on Sunday said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is delivering same speech over the past 15 years.

She added that public all across the country is devoid of basic necessities including bread, flour and gas whereas PM merely delivers the container-talks.

She went on to say that the government left no clue to the Rs4 million sent in Corona Relief Funds whereas the sugar costing Rs40 million was also mishandled by the government. PML-N leader mentioned that PM speaks from the container whereas public lacks food, electricity and gas.