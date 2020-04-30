President Alvi meets Tajik counterpart, agrees to further strengthen bilateral ties

ISHQABAD (Dunya News) - President of Pakistan Arif-ur-Rehman Alvi arrived in Turkmenistan to attend the 15th Summit of Economic Cooperation Organization meeting Tajik President Imam Ali Rehman during which it was agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

President Dr. Arif Alvi met with Tajikistan President Imam Ali Rahman on his visit to Turkmenistan during which he reviewed the implementation of the Casa-1000 project.

President Arif Alvi stressed the need to further boost trade and investment between Pakistan and Tajikistan. He highlighted the importance of regional integration between the two countries through Pakistan’s ports.

The meeting also discussed the challenges faced by the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. President Alvi briefed his Tajik counterpart about Pakistan’s efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan and said that the instability in Afghanistan will hit neighboring countries the most.

Moreover, he stressed that Afghanistan’s frozen assets should be restored in order to save the economy of Afghanistan.

The President also stressed that there is a need to work together for peace, reconciliation and stability in Afghanistan, the rights of Afghanis should be respected and Afghan soil should not be used against any country.

Furthermore, President Alvi said that sustainable peace in Afghanistan will provide trade and economic opportunities in the region.

During the meeting, the two leaders expressed satisfaction over the current bilateral relations between the two countries.