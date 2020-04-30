Complete ban has been placed on direct [and] indirect inbound travel from these countries

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan on Saturday slapped a complete ban on travel from six South African countries and Hong Kong to contain the spread of new deadly COVID-19 variant Omicron in the country.

According to a notification issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a nerve centre to synergize effort against COVID-19, travel had been restricted from six southern African countries, namely South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Botswana and Namibia, as well as Hong Kong due to threat from the new COVID-19 variant Omicron.

“A complete ban has been placed on direct [and] indirect inbound travel from these countries with immediate effect,” the statement said.

On the other hand, in his tweet Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar had announced to impose a travel ban on seven countries after the emergence of a new COVID variant, Omicron.

"Based on the emergence of the new covid variant, notification has been issued [to] restrict travel from 6 South African countries and Hong Kong," the federal minister said, and added "emergence of new variant makes it even more urgent to vaccinate all eligible citizens 12 years and older".

Earlier, The World Health Organization (WHO) said the new strain of the corona virus is a cause for "grave concern" and that preliminary evidence suggests that the new strain has a higher risk of infection than other strains. This new type of corona is named Omicorn and its first cases were discovered in South Africa.

It should be noted that many countries have imposed travel bans on various African countries, including South Africa, after a new variant of the coronavirus was reported in South Africa.

Meanwhile, the price of oil in the world market has come down after the emergence of a new variant of coronavirus called Omicron . News of new variant has also frightened investors globally, and global crude oil prices are at their lowest level since April 2020.