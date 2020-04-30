LAHORE (Dunya News) – PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that former chief justice Saqib Nisar will have to give answer.

“Every word of former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar corresponds to the facts and the events of the last few years and these incidents are indelible proofs which neither Saqib Nisar can deny nor conceal nor any court in the world,” Maryam Nawaz wrote in her Tweet.

— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) November 27, 2021

“The former chief justice will have to be answerable,” she added.