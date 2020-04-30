SC orders to double number of labourers to demolish Nasla Tower

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Supreme Court Karachi Registry while issuing written orders for Nasla Tower ordered to double the number of workers for demolition of Nasla Tower and gave 20 days for Tijori Heights.

A three-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard important cases at the Supreme Court Karachi Registry. The apex court issued written orders.

In the Nusla Tower case, the top court ordered Commissioner Karachi to double the number of labourers from 200 to 400.

The verdict stated that the commissioner Karachi should employ 400 workers to demolish the tower. The written decision also stated that commissioner Karachi should ensure the demolition of the Nasla tower within a week, while the process of demolishing the race tower should also be made safe.

Earlier, Chairman of Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) Mohsin Shaikhani had said that the issue of Nasla Tower is the problem of Karachi and warned that the sense of deprivation is increasing in the port city.

While addressing a press conference along with FPCCI officials, Chairman ABAD said that will anyone ask the institutions which actually allot the land as the entire building was not constructed in a day.

Mohsin Shaikhani said that Chief Minister and Chief Secretary of Sindh should be responsible and urged them to sit with them and collectively take steps for betterment of Karachi.

Chairman ABAD asked government that if it cannot run institutions properly than they should be privatized.