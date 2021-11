ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday ruled that seizure of cars owned by brothers and relatives of the suspect is illegal.

The high court said that confiscation of five cars recovered from residence of Liaquat Qaimkhani is illegal.

IHC further ruled that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) can only seize the property that is linked to the case that is being investigated by the anti-graft watchdog.