ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday has said that the conspiracy of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) against judiciary has been exposed.



In a statement, the minister said that PML-N is habitual of making fake audios and videos to defame the judicial system of Pakistan. At first, Rana Shamim was leader of PML-N and later, he became chief judge of Gilgit-Baltistan, he added.



Fawad Chaudhry urged judiciary to take notice against PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz.



He further told that decrease in world oil prices will also have an effect on Pakistan. He thanked Saudi Arabia for helping Pakistan in difficult times.



Moreover, the minister expressed hope that Pakistan will soon recover from the economic crisis.