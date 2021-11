Buzdar will hold meetings with Governor Balochistan and Balochistan Chief Minister during the visit.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar is scheduled to reach Quetta on a day-long visit today (Saturday), Dunya News reported.

According to sources, Usman Buzdar will hold meetings with Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha and Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

Usman Buzdar will also attend a ceremony of signing memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the construction of a hospital during his visit to provincial capital.