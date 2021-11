The ordinance prohibits holding of rallies, sit-ins and processions on roads, highways and streets.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Friday issued Criminal Law Amendment Ordinance, 2021, Dunya News reported. The ordinance comes into force immediately

According to details, the ordinance prohibits holding of rallies, sit-ins and processions on roads, highways and streets and the violators would be arrested without any arrest warrant.

Violation of the ordinance will carry three to six months arrest and a fine of Rs 10,000.