SWABI (Dunya News) – At least four persons were killed and four other sustained injuries in a road accident in Swabi in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred in Toor Dhera area of Swabi where a car overturned while avoiding a collision with another car, killing four persons on the spot and injuring four other.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Bacha Khan Medical Complex. Rescue sources informed that the deceased were residents of Nowshera.

Rescue teams also informed that the deceased were identified as Sardar Ali, Javed, Dilbar and Ahmed. The injured were identified as Shahzad, Nabeel, Arsalan and Zubair.

