Sindh Assembly approves Local Government Amendment Bill amid opposition's rumpus

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Assembly approved the Local Government Amendment Bill amid opposition’s rumpus on Friday.

According to the details, the Local Government Amendment Bill was approved meanwhile the opposition was busy in creating disturbance during the session.

The opposition encircled the dais of Speaker Sindh Assembly and walked out of the assembly-hall hurling slogans.

It is pertinent to mention here that while talking to the media outside Sindh Assembly, the oppositions leaders said that the details in amendment bill were not discussed with them.

Kanwar Naveed Jameel said the government should have presented the bill and allowed members of assembly to share their reviews before passing it.

He further added that in this way Sindh government will occupy more power as the authorities of KMC, schools and hospitals will go under its supervision. Kanwar said the opposition disapproves the passed Local Government Amendment Bill.