COAS visits Army Medical Corps in Abbottabad

Abbottabad (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Army Medical Corps (AMC) Center Abbottabad on Friday.

According to the details shared by ISPR, COAS laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha on arrival. COAS pinned the badges of rank to formally install Lieutenant General Nigar Johar as first ever female General to be appointed as Colonel Commandant of AMC.

While addressing the ceremony, COAS lauded contributions of AMC in ensuring high standards of health care during peace and war. COAS said, AMC has always answered the call of duty during natural calamities, both inland and abroad. Our doctors and paramedic staff have been frontline warriors against COVID-19 and displaying exemplary commitment and resolve for safety and well being of the people of Pakistan COAS remarked.



COAS went on to add that the installation of the first ever three star female General Officer of Pakistan Army as Colonel Commandant of AMC is a matter of immense pride for both Pakistan Army and the country.

Appreciating the rapid advancements in medical science is imperative; he encouraged doctors and paramedics to keep themselves at par with modern militaries and best exceptional practices in health care science.