Mishap took place when a speeding trailer rammed into the students in Musafir Khana area.

BAHAWALPUR (Dunya News) – At least three students on Friday have lost their lives in an accident in Bahawalpur.

Receiving information about the incident, rescue teams and security personnel arrived at the scene and shifted the victims to the nearby hospital.