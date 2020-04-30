Ehsaas Program flourished despite Covid challenges: Dr Sania Nishtar

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety to the Prime Minister of Pakistan with the status of Federal Minister and BISP Chairperson, Dr Sania Nishtar said that despite the corona virus challenges Ehsaas Program proved to be a big project. The data and audit of the budget of the program is also available.

Addressing a seminar at the University Dr. Sania Nishtar said that one window Ehsaas centres will be opened in every Tehsil, allegations have also been made against Ehsaas program however all data and audit of the budget of the program is available.

She said when government change, existing projects are abolished, if the people are benefiting from our program then the projects should continue, moreover under the Ehsaas program undergraduate scholarships are also being provided.

Sania Nishtar said that 50,000 students were provided 90,000 scholarships this year under the national program, this year the budget for scholarships has also been increased, the deadline for applying to the Ehsaas Scholarship Program will be extended till November 30.