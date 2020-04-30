SC directed the concerned department to release the CAA lands from illegal occupants.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Supreme Court (SC) on Friday has directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to recover all the occupied lands of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).



During the proceedings at Karachi registry, the agency submitted its report on occupied lands over which, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed directed the concerned department to release the CAA lands from illegal occupants.

In previous hearing, SC had directed CAA to close its club and use the place as mess.

The top judge also reprimanded the CAA director general and said, “You can also establish mess and even your houses on the runway.”