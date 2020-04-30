Legal action will also be taken against the said officer under the rules.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Local Government Department on Thursday suspended an officer at the Karachi Zoo, Khalid Hashmi, after a rare African white lion died due to negligence, Dunya News reported.

The notification of suspension of Khalid Hashmi was also issued by the Sindh Local Government Department which stated that the while lion died at the Karachi Zoo on Wednesday due to negligence of the said officer.

Earlier, Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab had taken stern notice of the zoo incident and had also directed legal action against the said officer.


