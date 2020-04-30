QUETTA (Dunya News) - At least six more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Thursday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 32,461 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 1,290,338 people were screened for the virus till November 25 (Thursday) out of which six more were reported positive in the last 24 hours. At least four new cases were reported in Quetta and one each in Sibbi and Loralai.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 56 active coronavirus cases in the province while 32,046 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far.

At least 359 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Sunday was recorded at 0.64 percent in the province.

