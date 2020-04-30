General Nadeem Raza calls on civil-military leadership of Bahrain

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, who is on an official visit to Bahrain, called on top-level civil-military leadership of Bahrain including H.E Majesty, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, H.R.H Prince Salman Bin Hamad Bin Isa Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander & Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

According to the deatils shared by ISPR, the geo-strategic situation, security challenges and matters of bilateral interests were came into discussion during the separately held meetings. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to work for peace & security in the region and beyond. The dignitaries asserted that Pakistan and Bahrain share a rich history of brotherly relations. Acknowledging the performance of the Pakistan Armed Forces, dignitaries firmly mentioned Pakistan as an essential pillar and power of the Islamic world.

Earlier, Chairman JCSC also held bilateral meetings with H.E Field Marshal Shaikh Khalifa Bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa, Commander in Chief, Bahrain Defence Forces and HE General Sheikh Mohammad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Commander Bahrain National Guard. Matters of mutual professional interests were brought into discussion during the meetings. Chairman JCSC emphasized the need to further enhance the existing defence, security and training cooperation between both countries.

Later, General Nadeem Raza also visited the Royal College of Command & Staff and National Defence College and interacted with faculty members, senior Bahraini Military Officials and under training officers.