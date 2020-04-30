FO urges int'l community to help Afghans fight humanitarian crisis

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar, on Thursday has urged the international community to generously contribute to help face the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Answering a question during his weekly-news briefing in Islamabad today [Thursday], he said that the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan is quite big, which has been realized by the international community as the United Nations and various countries are coming forward to provide the required assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan is part of that international effort and it will continue to do the maximum extent to facilitate Afghan citizens. He said Pakistan has pledged humanitarian assistance worth five billion rupees. He said Islamabad has also acceded to Afghan people s request to let the humanitarian assistance offered by India to pass through Wagah border.

Answering another question, Asim Iftikhar said Pakistan and many other countries have been saying that unfreezing Afghan assets will be an appropriate way of assisting the Afghan people at this point of time.

Replying to a question regarding progress on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the Spokesperson said both countries are committed to a clean and green vision of CPEC, which is being translated into reality through projects like Karot Hydropower, which will improve Pakistan s access to clean, low cost and sustainable energy.