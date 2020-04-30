SC directs immediate demolition of Nasla Tower, clearance of wreck

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Supreme Court (SC), on Thursday generated the written orders over Karachi registry Nasla Tower case meanwhile the report of Commissioner Karachi was disapproved.

According to the details, the SC directed to immediately demolish the Nasla Tower and clear its wreck on urgent basis. It was stated that the commissioner Karachi did not take any action on the court’s directions and if further action is not taken the commissioner will have to face the rule of law.

Furthermore, SC directed the demolition of the structure of Tejori Heights and demanded the provision of the report till Nov 26. The epic court ordered civil association to ensure the end of immediate land-ownership and CAA to close the club for a week and present the report.