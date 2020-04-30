Bilawal Bhutto thrashes federal govt over ongoing petrol strike

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on Thursday thrashed federal government over ongoing petrol strike.

While addressing the nationwide issue, he mentioned that public’s lack of access to the basic necessities of life identifies that government has failed to solve the basic problems of people of the country.

He said that due to the government’s negation of Petroleum Dealers Association (PDA) whole of the country is suffering. Bilawal went on to add that along with the lack of availability of basic necessities of life to people, petrol is also unavailable nationwide whereas at the localities where it is available public is enforced to stand in long queues.

Moreover he went on to mention that the public was already buying the petrol and petroleum products on historically hiked rates, now the hike in petrol prices would add to the public suffering.

Chairman PPP said that the load-shedding, inflation, electricity crisis and hike in petrol prices are gifts of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s (PTI) International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal. Bilawal stated that their party had opposed the budget presented by PTI government from the very beginning, now the whole country is bearing the consequences of PTI’s budget. The poor condition of country’s economy and public identifies the incompetency of Imran Khan.