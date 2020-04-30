Ration cards, queues, inflation, U-turn, and lies, identity symbols of new Pakistan: Shahbaz Sharif

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League (N) President and Leader of opposition Shahbaz Sharif said that ration cards, queues, inflation, U-turns, lies are the identity symbols of the new Pakistan. The gas crisis in country is due to Imran Niazi’s mismanagement and corruption.

Shahbaz Sharif in his statement said that the people in petrol pump queues are remembering old Pakistan today, the insensitivity of tyrannical rulers is salt on the wounds of the poor and the entire country has been engulfed by the smog of inefficiency.

He further said that inefficiency, corruption and inflation engulfed the country in last three years and his heart cries as he sees the nation in long queues for petrol, flour, sugar and essential commodities.

Shahbaz Sharif said that a new bomb of 400% increase in the price of gas on new year is going to fall on the nation from January 1.

Domestic and commercial consumers will get gas by paying an additional Rs 1,400 to Rs 1,700 per MMBTU unit from next month.

Sugar crisis after gas is also bothering the nation. Sugar prices have gone up to 130 to 150.

On the other hand, spokesperson Pakistan Muslim League Noon (PML-N) Maryam Aurangzeb tweeted on the social networking website that Nawaz Sharif ended load shedding, whereas, Imran Khan put the nation back in queues by giving false hopes, there are painful scenes of new Pakistan everywhere.