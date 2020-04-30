SC reprimanded board of revenue's senior member and directed to submit report on lands in one month

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday has conducted hearing on a case pertaining to computerizing the record of lands in Karachi.

During the proceedings, the apex court has reprimanded the board of revenue’s senior member and directed him to stay quiet and don’t give lecture.

Half of the lands in Karachi have been illegally occupied. Your officers are making you fool as the entire Karachi is facing the problem of encroachments. You are not willing to work, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed said while expressing resentment.

Subsequently, the court has adjourned the hearing and ordered to submit report on lands within one month.



On the other hand, Karachi commissioner presented a report in SC and told that work to demolish illegally constructed buildings in the metropolis is underway.

The commissioner said that the concerned authorities are acting on court’s order and razing Nasla Tower and Tejori Heights.

50 days are required to demolish Nasla Tower whereas builder of Tejori Heights is himself flattening the building, he told.