KARACHI (Dunya News) – Karachi commissioner on Thursday has presented a report in Supreme Court (SC) and told that work to demolish illegally constructed buildings in the metropolis is underway.



During the hearing at Karachi registry, the commissioner said that the concerned authorities are acting on court’s order and razing Nasla Tower and Tejori Heights. 50 days are required to demolish Nasla Tower whereas builder of Tejori Heights is himself flattening the building, he told.



Sources told that the apex court is likely to review the one-page report submitted by the commissioner.



On October 25, 2021, SC had ordered to demolish Nasla Tower in Karachi.



During the hearing at Karachi registry, the apex court directed to use latest technology in the process and take all the expenses from the owner of Nasla Tower. Seize the properties of the owner if he refuses to pay the expenses, the court remarked.



The apex court had also turned down the review petitions filed by owners and allottees in Nasla Tower case and directed the commissioner to act on the June 16 order and told that written decision in this regard will soon be issued.



SC had remarked that the building should be demolished, as proved by the record that Nasla Tower was built on the occupied land.



The top court remarked that it had reviewed the documents of all the concerned institutions and directed the commissioner to take immediate custody of Nasla Tower building, no concession can be given on illegal constructions.