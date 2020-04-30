Petrol dealers go on strike across country

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) on Thursday has gone on strike across the country over government’s negligence in increasing the dealer margin to six percent.



Chairman PPDA while holding a press conference at Karachi Press Club said, "The association will observe indefinite strike by suspending the supply from its petrol pumps from November 25, 2021."



On the other hand, spokesperson for the Ministry of Petroleum said all the petrol pumps of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Shell, TOTAL and other companies across the country will remain open.

Long queues have been witnessed at different petrol stations that are open as locals thronged to refuel their vehicles.

The spokesperson said that the Petroleum Division of the Ministry of Energy sent the case to ECC to increase the margins of petrol pump dealers and the ministry is working on it.

PSO spokesperson said that their petrol pumps across the country will remain open and continuous supply of fuel at the petrol pumps is being ensured. “The PSO is always ready to serve the people,” he added.





