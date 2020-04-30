LAHORE (Dunya News) – Malaysian Chargé d Affaires Faisal Ahmed Saleh on Wednesday met PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif.

The Malaysian Chargé d Affaires met leader of the opposition at his residence in Lahore.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to mutual and bilateral interests came under discussion.

Expressing good wishes for the leadership and people of Malaysia, the PML-N president said that the development of Malaysia is an example in the Islamic world, adding that the people of the two countries are bound by a relationship of mutual respect, faith and Islamic values.

Faisal Ahmed Saleh appreciated the efforts of PML-N for the development of Pakistan and Punjab. He also lauded Shehbaz Sharif s efforts for development and public welfare projects in Punjab.