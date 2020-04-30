PBC demands formation of judicial commission to investigate into audio, video scandal

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Wednesday demanded that a judicial commission be formed to investigate into the audio and video scandal.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistan Bar Council, a judicial commission should be formed to investigate the audio and video scandal.

The judicial commission comprising of a senior lawyer and senior politician while former chief justice of the Supreme Court should be appointed as the head of the Judicial Commission.

According to the statement, the Judicial Commission should investigate and review whether the video, audio scandal raises questions on the independent judiciary.

The Commission should give also suggestions for strict action after investigation. The Commission is indispensable for restoring public confidence in the justice system.

“The PBC expressed concern over rising inflation in the country and said that the government had passed 33 bills without consulting the opposition political parties,” the statement said.