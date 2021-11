213 more tested positive for the virus in the province.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Dengue has claimed four more lives in Punjab today (Wednesday) while one person died from the virus in federal capital.

According to details, 213 more tested positive for the virus in the province taking the tally of total cases 24,146. So far, 127 people have lost their lives to the virus in the province.

On the other hand, 52 new cases of the virus was reported in the last 24 hours.