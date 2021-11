Prime minister will be chief guest at the Kamyab jawan Convention

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Prime Minister Imran Khan today (Wednesday) will launch four new projects for the uplift of the youth of the country, the PM Office said.

The prime minister will be chief guest at the Kamyab jawan Convention being held under the Kamyab Jawan National Youth Development Programme.

The projects include Kamyab Jawan Markaz, Kamyab Jawan Youth Movement, Kamyab Jawan Innovation League and Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Youth Sports League.