LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is a tool of the government.

Talking to media persons, Maryam Nawaz said that when nothing comes out of the cases, the anti-graft watchdog has to be ashamed.

PML-N Vice President said that the government is the real culprit as when NAB fails to come up with anything, then the government comes to its rescue.

It merits mention that a two-member bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) is hearing appeals filed by Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt (retd) Safdar against sentence in Avenfield reference.