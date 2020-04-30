ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Leader of opposition and president of Pakistan Muslim League Noon (PML-N) Shahbaz Sharif said that preparations are being made to throw a new inflation bomb on the country from December 1 which is an injustice to the poor people. The present government mortgaged

economic autonomy on IMF terms.

He said in a statement that the present government has ruined country’s economy. May Allah have mercy on this country and nation as medicine, food, electricity, and gas prices have all skyrocketed.

Moreover, unemployment is rising with each passing day, is this new Pakistan? There is no gas or electricity in the country, everything has become expensive yet the debt is still increasing, he added.

Shahbaz Sharif said that the loan reached the highest level in history but the people did not get anything out of it. There is no improvement in the country, where did this money go?

Furthermore, foreign debt had increased by 18% during the period of July-October and during the same period of the last financial year, government borrowed $580 million. Additionally, in the first four months of the current financial year government took a new loan of $3.8 billion.

Current government would leave, but it would not be easy to get out of the economic swamp, he added