MURREE/OKARA (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed and three other sustained injuries and two separate road accidents in Murree and Okara on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the first accident occurred in Murree where a speeding car collided with the footpath at the Expressway, killing a woman on the spot and injuring a man.

According to eye-witnesses, the accident was caused due to negligence of car driver. Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

The second accident occurred in Okara where a collision between a car, tractor trolley and motorcycle rickshaw resulted in death of a youth while two other persons sustained injuries.

