ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the foremost issue that the government has to deal with is that it does not have enough money to run the country, which is why we have to take loans.

PM Imran, while addressing launch ceremony of the Federal Bureau of Investigation s Track and Trace System for the sugar industry, said that the "ruling elite" in Pakistan never wanted tax culture to take root, because they wanted to continue their lavish lifestyles without being questioned.

He said that evading tax was "never considered to be a bad thing".

He also hailed the introduction of the Track and Trace system and said that it had already been rolled out for the tobacco industry and would now extend to the sugar industry as well.

The premier said this positive development today will have "far reaching consequences".

The Prime Minister stressed the need for promoting and strengthening tax culture in the country by assuring people that their taxes will be spent for welfare of their children instead of luxuries of rulers.

He said people will not hesitate in paying tax if their confidence on government machinery is restored.

Imran Khan said the technology-based Trace and Track system will ensure utmost transparency in the tax collection and restoring people’s confidence.