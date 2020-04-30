SCBA said that it firmly rejects the allegations made by some of furthering any agenda

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan on Tuesday said it believes that adherence to the law is a cornerstone of any democracy and the speakers for the conference were invited to give their views but SCBA did not endorse any speaker’s point of view.

The statement issued by SCBA said that it was indebted in particular to the Superior Judiciary, the Chief Justice of Supreme Court, Chief Justices of Lahore and Islamabad High Courts and other honorable judges who graced the occasion and enriched our conference with their presence and insights.



The SCBA said that it firmly rejects the allegations made by some of furthering any agenda, other than that of a progressive and democratic Pakistan.

“No one was invited or given an opportunity to speak at the conference in violation of any law. Pakistan Electronic Media Authority (PEMRA) has banned certain categories of individuals from being broadcasted on television; no such prohibition is placed on these individuals addressing public gatherings in general.”

The association further said that freedom of expression is crucial for democratic progress and this requires giving space to and listening to critical voices and voices that we disagree with.

“The SCBA attempted to bridge the growing polarization in society by making key stakeholders from the judiciary, lawyers, human rights activists, journalists, government, and opposition speak and listen to each other.”

SCBA further said that rule of law, due process and constitutionalism present the only path forward for our country and it wants to play a constructive role in this journey while maintaining neutrality.