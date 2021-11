The premier will start four new programs for the youth during tomorrow's event.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has decided to address the youth benefitted by Kamyab Jawan Program on November 24.

Sources told that Kamyab Jawan centers will be established at 137 universities for 2.5 million students. The youth will be provided facilities regarding career counseling, scholarship, job placement and business.