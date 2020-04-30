Political opponents silent over voting rights of overseas Pakistanis: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Shahbaz Gill said that overseas Pakistanis are an asset of the country. Political opponents adopt silence when we talk about voting rights of overseas Pakistanis.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, Shahbaz Gill said that the heart of migrants always beat for Pakistan, and he is well aware of their problems. In past Shahbaz Sharif asked the Chicago doctor for a false report.

If we ask about the right of vote for overseas Pakistanis then it is said that we do not understand politics. He further said that Ahsan Iqbal says overseas Pakistanis are not aware of the problems here in Pakistan so Ahsan Iqbal should call his son back from abroad and make him contest the election here. Overseas Pakistanis are only asking for their genuine right.

On the other hand, overseas Pakistanis reached Election Commission where the migrants submitted a memorandum on the implementation of e-voting law.

Moreover, Chairman overseas Pakistani Shahid Ranjha said that he is grateful to the Prime Minister for giving him the right to vote and their right to vote is being politicized. He said overseas voters should be facilitated in municipal elections because efforts are being made to stop the implementation of legislation.

Shahid Ranjha said that hopefully the Election Commission will be able to find a way out, overseas voters will play a decisive role in the upcoming elections.