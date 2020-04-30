PDM's negative politics is over, don't believe in one man show: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar said that he does not believe in one-man show like the previous era and negative politics of PDM is over.

CM Punjab met members of the National Assembly of Pakistan including Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, Syed Mubeen Ahmed and Sami Gilani in which the members briefed Chief Minister about the problems of their constituencies. CM gave instructions to solve the problems immediately.

During the meeting, Usman Buzdar said that we should take everyone along and decisions should be made on consultation, the direction is right and intentions are good.

CM condemned the opposition on targeting institutions under a specific agenda, he said that the national institutions are our pride.

Tehreek-e-Insaf stands with the institutions, people only want development and prosperity. Punjab is ahead of other provinces in every aspect, he remarked.