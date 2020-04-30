ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has directed the departments concerned to devise a strategy in coordination with the provincial governments to take all necessary steps to save major cities from pollution.



Chairing a meeting in Islamabad on pollution-related issues in the country, he said a sustainable environment protection plan is need of the hour to fight pollution, especially in major cities.

The prime minister said we are focused on maximising green cover of our cities through massive plantation.

He said in line with our manifesto, clean and pollution-free Pakistan is our top priority, and long term measures should be taken to deal with the climate change related issues.



On the other hand, schools in the provincial capital will remain closed for three days in a week from November 27 to January 15 with the city blanketed in a toxic smog that experts say is putting residents at risk.



The Punjab government announced three holidays every week in government and private schools in Lahore.



Schools and offices will be closed on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, the notification said.



According to the notification, the restriction would be in place from November 27 to January 15. Private offices in the provincial capital would also remain closed three days a week.