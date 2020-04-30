ECP releases final polling scheme for By-election in NA-133

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released the final polling scheme for the by-election in Lahore constituency NA-133. More than 440,000 voters will be able to exercise their right to vote.

The number of female voters in the constituency is 26,927 while the number of male voters is 233,558.

A total of 254 polling stations are to be set up for by-election in NA-133. 100 polling stations will be of male voters and another 100 will be of female voters.

Furthermore, 54 joint polling stations will also be set up for by-elections. 831 polling booths will be set up in the constituency, 436 polling booths will be of men and 395 polling booths will be of women.

Moreover, polling for by-elections in the constituency will be held on December 5.

