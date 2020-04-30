Suggestions of steering committee will also be approved in the meeting.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is all set to hold session today (Tuesday) to give tough time to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

According to sources, the members will discuss long march, shutter down strike, resignations, rallies and other options as a protest. Suggestions of steering committee will also be approved in the meeting.

Earlier, the steering committee meeting of the PDM, while agreeing to accelerate anti-government movement, had finalized preparations for shutter down and wheel jam strikes before the long march.

A meeting of the steering committee of PDM was held in the federal capital Islamabad. The meeting was attended by members of opposition parties which lasted for 4 hours.

The meeting discussed matters relating to intensifying anti-government movement and protests.

