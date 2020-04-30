The CTD also recovered explosive material, hand grenades, detonators and other material from them

OKARA (Dunya News) - Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested two terrorists during an operation in Okara on Monday night, Dynya News reported

According to CTD spokesperson, an intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted near Zaman Park area of Okara during which two terrorists were arrested.

The spokesman further informed the arrested terrorists were identified as Saghir Shah and Jabar and are residents of Gujranwala and Attock respectively. The arrested terrorists have been shifted to CTD Investigation Station Sahiwal.

