ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the appointment of Ayub Afridi as Advisor on Overseas Pakistanis, Dunya News reported on Monday.

According to sources, the Cabinet Division has sent a summary in this regard to President Arif Alvi. The notification of Ayub Afridi’s appointment as Advisor on Overseas Pakistanis will be issued after President’s approval.

Earlier, Zulfi Bukhari had held the post of Advisor on Overseas Pakistanis.