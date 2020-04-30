The injured persons were immediately rushed to Civil Hospital for medical attention.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – At least three persons sustained bullet injuries in firing during protest against load-shedding in Lyari area of Karachi on Monday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, residents of Musa Lane area of Lyari were protesting against a prolonged load-shedding in front of K-Electric office. Angry protesters blocked the road by burning tyres.

The protesters also pelted stones at the K-Electric office upon which a guard at the K-Electric office opened fire to disperse the protesters which triggered stampede. Some unidentified persons riding on motorcycle also opened fire due to which three persons were wounded.

The injured persons were immediately rushed to Civil Hospital for medical attention. Meanwhile police have collected 9MM shells from the scene and started investigation.

On the other hand, Jamaat-e-Islami president of Karachi Hafiz Naeem visited the hospital to inquire about the health of injured persons. Talking to media Hafiz Naeem demanded registration of a case and the persons involved in the firing incident.

